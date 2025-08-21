Healius Reports Revenue Rise Amidst Net Loss

Healius has reported its fiscal year 2025 group revenue at $1.34 billion, marking a 5.7 per cent increase compared to the prior period. Despite this revenue growth, the company recorded a net loss of $151.2 million, which includes discontinued operations. This is compared to a $645.8 million loss in the previous year. Healius is a healthcare company that operates pathology and medical centres across Australia. It provides diagnostic services to doctors, specialists, and hospitals.

Pathology revenue specifically saw a 6 per cent rise, reaching $1.30 billion, with earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at $28.2 million for FY25. Adjusting for the impact of Tropical Cyclone Alfred, which cost the company $3.5 million, the pathology EBIT would be $31.7 million. The pathology EBIT margin was 2.2 per cent for the full year and 3.6 per cent for the second half of FY25, or 4.1 per cent when adjusted for the cyclone. Pathology volumes experienced a growth of 3.3 per cent throughout FY25.

The financial results have not been well-received by the market, with Healius shares plummeting 12.7 per cent to 70.7¢ by mid-morning AEST. A non-cash goodwill impairment of $495.2 million was recognised in the pathology division. Furthermore, the company has announced that it will not be declaring a final dividend, following a special dividend of 41.3¢ per share that was paid out in May 2025.

Looking ahead, Healius anticipates that its FY26 revenue growth will broadly align with the performance seen in the second half of FY25. The company is also maintaining its target of achieving high single-digit EBIT margins by June 2027.