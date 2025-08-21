Brambles Shares Soar After Positive Earnings

Shares in Brambles have surged, climbing 8.5 per cent to $25.21, after the company announced its fiscal year 2025 results. Earlier in the day, the stock reached a record high of $25.46. According to Morgans research analyst Alexander Lu, Brambles’ FY25 performance was broadly in line with expectations, although its guidance for FY26 appears conservative. Brambles specialises in providing supply chain solutions, including the provision of pallets, crates and containers, with operations spanning across the globe. They aim to create more connected and sustainable supply chains.

The company reported sales of $US6.67 billion ($10.37 billion), a 2 per cent increase from the previous year. While this figure was slightly below Morgans’ forecasts, underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by 9 per cent to $US1.37 billion, aligning with consensus expectations. These results have instilled confidence in investors, driving up the share price and reflecting the company’s stable performance.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2026, Brambles anticipates sales growth of 3–5 per cent and EBIT growth of 8–11 per cent. The company also projects free cash flow before dividends to be in the range of $US850–950 million. Lu noted that the expected sales growth is 5.5 per cent ahead of consensus, and underlying EBIT is 9.3 per cent higher than anticipated, indicating a positive outlook for the logistics firm.