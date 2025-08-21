Aerometrex Appoints Robert Veitch as CEO and Managing Director

Aerometrex Limited (ASX: AMX) has announced the appointment of Robert Veitch as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective immediately. Aerometrex is a trusted aerial mapping business specialising in an aerial imagery subscription service (MetroMap), LiDAR and 3D. The company operates throughout Australia and extends its 3D services globally. Veitch previously held the role of Acting Chief Executive Officer from 18 February 2025.

Mr. Veitch joined Aerometrex in September 2024 as General Manager MetroMap and brings over three decades of leadership experience in digital innovation and technology. During his time as Acting CEO, he oversaw strategic reviews resulting in cost base reductions, restructured the organisation to a ‘One Aerometrex’ operating model, rebuilt the sales team, and drove MetroMap’s Annual Contract Value (ACV) past $10.5 million.

According to Aerometrex’s Non-Executive Chairman, Mark Lindh, Veitch has been integral to the strategic review focused on optimising operations and aligning the organisation for scale and profitability. The review has resulted in approximately $2 million in annual cost reductions. Mr. Veitch’s remuneration package includes a fixed annual remuneration of $350,000, inclusive of superannuation, as well as potential short-term and long-term incentives. A discretionary cash bonus of $100,000 is available upon satisfactory completion of a strategic opportunity identified by the Board.

Mr. Veitch expressed his enthusiasm for continuing to build on the company’s momentum and acknowledged the trust placed in him by the Board and the support of the Aerometrex team. The announcement was approved by the Board of Directors of Aerometrex Limited.