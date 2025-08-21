Globe International (GLB) Reports FY25 Results, Declares Final Dividend

Globe International Limited (GLB), a company involved in the design, production, and distribution of apparel, footwear, and hardgoods for board sports, street fashion, outdoor, and workwear markets, has announced its preliminary final report for the year ended 30 June 2025. The report, lodged with the ASX, reveals a decrease in revenue from contracts with customers to $206.3 million, down from $222.3 million in the previous year. This decrease is attributed to the planned discontinuation of non-strategic brand revenue amounting to $25.5 million.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) also experienced a decline, reaching $14.6 million compared to $17.1 million in FY24. Despite the drop in revenue and EBIT, the company reported an improvement in margins due to strategic reviews of sourcing and the supply chain. Net profit after tax attributable to members (NPAT) was $9.8 million, a decrease from $11.5 million in the prior year.

The company has declared a final dividend of 10 cents per security, fully franked, payable on 19 September 2025. This brings the total dividend for FY25 to 20 cents per share, compared to 22 cents per share in FY24. The record date for determining entitlements to the final dividend is 5 September 2025. The company’s net tangible asset backing per ordinary security has increased slightly to $1.85 from $1.82 in the previous corresponding period.

The company’s cash position, net of working capital borrowings, stood at $19.3 million as of 30 June 2025. The details of the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) include a closing date for director nominations of 1 September 2025, with the AGM scheduled for 20 October 2025.