Healius (HLS) Announces FY25 Results, Meeting EBIT Consensus

Healius Limited (HLS), one of Australia’s leading healthcare companies providing specialty pathology services, has released its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025. The company, which has over 8,000 employees, reported a 5.7% increase in group revenue to $1.34 billion. Underlying EBITDA reached $239.3 million, while underlying EBIT stood at $17.1 million, aligning with consensus expectations for continuing operations. A profit of $375.2 million was realised from the sale of Lumus Imaging. The company finished the year with a net cash position of $57.2 million, having fully repaid its debt following the Lumus Imaging completion.

Pathology revenue experienced a 6.0% increase to $1.30 billion, with a 4.1% EBIT margin for the second half of the year. While pathology volumes grew 3.3% for the full year, the second half saw a softer increase of 1.6%. Tropical Cyclone Alfred impacted 2H 2025 EBIT by $3.5 million. Agilex revenue saw a slight decrease of 3.3% to $38.2 million, generating an EBITDA of $6.4 million.

The company’s T27 plan, which aims for high single-digit margins by June 2027, remains unchanged. Healius has realised $7.3 million in annualised cost savings following the Lumus Imaging sale and identified a further $8.5 million in savings to be implemented during FY 2026. The board has decided not to pay a final dividend for FY 2025, but a special dividend of 41.3 cents per share was paid in May 2025 and there is an intention to resume dividend payments as soon as practicable.

Looking ahead, Healius reported that pathology volumes were up 2.4% for July 2025 compared to July 2024. The company expects revenue growth in FY 2026 to be consistent with the second half of FY 2025, while maintaining a broadly flat labour cost base. Profitability is expected to be skewed towards the second half of the year, influenced by the timing of cost savings and seasonal factors. Healius will hold an analyst and investor briefing today to discuss the results.