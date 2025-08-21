Aspermont Launches Mining-IQ Data Platform and Secures AI Partnership with Rio Tinto

Aspermont Limited (ASX: ASP), the leading media and information services provider to the global resources industry, today announced the launch of its Mining-IQ data platform and a landmark AI partnership with Rio Tinto. Mining-IQ.com is a proprietary platform that consolidates Aspermont’s global datasets into analytics products covering mining risk, project pipelines, ESG company performance, investor sentiment, and sector leadership. The initial version features World Risk Analytics and marks Aspermont’s shift towards becoming a data-driven, subscription-based intelligence provider.

Aspermont has also entered into an agreement with Rio Tinto Ltd to digitise and structure approximately 200 years of Mining Journal and Mining Magazine’s print archives. These archives will be integrated into a bespoke, enterprise-grade, large language model (LLM) powered search and generative AI platform. The agreement is valued at approximately A$550,000, granting Rio Tinto a six-month exclusive access period before the platform becomes available as a member-based subscription product.

To support these initiatives, Aspermont has secured commitments for a A$1.75 million placement to European institutional investors at A$0.007 per share, a 40% premium to its recent trading price. A Share Purchase Plan (SPP) will also be launched, allowing eligible existing shareholders to participate on the same terms as the institutional investors. The raised funds will scale the Mining-IQ platform, accelerate AI-driven data initiatives, and strengthen the company’s balance sheet.

According to Aspermont Managing Director Alex Kent, the launch of Mining-IQ.com and the Rio Tinto partnership mark a new chapter for Aspermont. He said the company is extending its role to enable data-driven decision-making across the global resources sector, with the capital raising providing a strong base to accelerate the transition into a global data and intelligence business. Further details regarding the SPP timetable will be announced in due course.