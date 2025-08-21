Melbana Energy (MAY) Mobilises Drill Rig for Amistad-2 Production Well

Melbana Energy Limited (MAY), an ASX-listed company focused on exploration and appraisal of its tenements, is set to commence drilling the Amistad-2 production well in Block 9 PSC onshore Cuba. The company, which holds a 30% interest in the block and acts as operator, announced that the drill rig is currently being mobilised to the site. The projected spud date is mid-September, with results anticipated by mid-October.

According to the announcement, all necessary equipment and materials are now in Cuba, drilling permits have been secured, and site preparations are complete. The company has instructed the drilling contractor to mobilise to the Amistad-2 well location. Drilling is expected to take approximately three weeks to reach total depth, after which the well will undergo open-hole completion and testing. If successful, it will be connected to an on-site production facility for long-term output.

Melbana Energy’s Executive Chairman, Andrew Purcell, stated that delays to the work program are now resolved and field activity is restarting. He also noted that the company has built up an oil inventory of over 30,000 barrels thanks to steady production from the Alameda-2 well. The company anticipates commencing its initial trial export of crude oil before the end of the year, contingent on having a sufficient volume of oil in storage to fill a larger vessel.

Preparations for the contingent Amistad-3 production well are also advanced, with permits to drill received and civil works completed. Permitting is progressing for additional shallow production wells planned for 2026. Melbana will co-host the Cuba Energy Summit in Madrid from October 13-15, aiming to highlight opportunities in Cuba’s upstream oil and gas and renewable energy sectors to international investors.