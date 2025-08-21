Swift Networks Secures $2.4 Million Chevron Contract Renewal

Swift Networks Group Ltd (ASX: SW1), a specialist technology company delivering a premium entertainment and engagement platform powered by proprietary technology and network infrastructure, today announced a $2.4 million renewal agreement with Compass Group to provide Swift Services to three Chevron sites for the next 12 months. Swift provides an end-to-end solution, including consulting, design, and installation services. The contract encompasses Swift’s 24/7 technical support and entertainment services for Chevron’s Gorgon Butler Park, Wheatstone Onshore, and Wheatstone Offshore facilities. The total contract value represents 100% subscription revenue.

The 12-month term, which commenced in May 2025, underscores Swift’s established presence in the Oil and Gas sector. Swift has been providing entertainment and support services to Chevron sites since 2015, solidifying their position as a key, long-term customer. Other major Oil and Gas leaders in Swift’s portfolio include Shell and INPEX.

Brian Mangano, CEO of Swift, commented on the renewal, stating that Swift is pleased to continue its relationship with Chevron and its partners at Compass Group. He further noted that Swift’s extensive experience within the sector has driven the development of product features and solutions specifically designed to overcome challenges unique to the Oil and Gas sector, particularly in offshore locations.

The agreement reinforces Swift’s commitment to delivering tailored solutions to its clients. The company provides services in Mining and Resources, Residential Aged Care, Retirement Living, Government and other sectors. According to Swift, the company entertains, engages, and enables the development of communities.