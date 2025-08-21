IPH Reports Profit Increase Amid Revenue Growth

IPH, a global intellectual property services group, has announced a statutory net profit after tax of $68.8 million for the year ending June 30, marking a 13.2 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The company provides a range of intellectual property services and rights, including patents, trademarks, and designs. IPH operates across the Asia-Pacific region and in Canada.

Revenue for the period climbed 16.5 per cent to $710.3 million, with basic earnings per share rising to 25.8¢ from a prior 25.1¢. The company’s board has declared a final dividend of 19.5¢, bringing the total dividend for fiscal year 2025 to 36.5¢, a 4 per cent increase on fiscal year 2024.

According to IPH, the revenue growth was largely attributable to recent Canadian acquisitions. These include Bereskin & Parr, ROBIC, and Ridout & Maybee, all of which contributed to the year’s earnings for a partial period.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2026, IPH anticipates a focus on organic growth strategies and improvements in operational efficiencies. The company also expects to realise cost savings in the range of $8–$10 million through ongoing corporate restructuring initiatives, coupled with a recovery in Canadian patent processing.