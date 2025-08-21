SkyCity Announces $NZ240 Million Equity Raising

Company News

by Finance News Network August 21, 2025 11:18 AM

SkyCity Entertainment Group is set to raise $NZ240 million ($217 million AUD) in equity. This move aims to strengthen the company’s balance sheet following a period of subdued financial performance, as New Zealand’s economic recovery lags. SkyCity Entertainment Group owns and operates casinos, hotels, and entertainment facilities in New Zealand and Australia. The company provides a range of gaming, hospitality, and tourism services to both local and international customers.

The company’s underlying revenue for FY25 was $NZ825.2 million, a 5 per cent decrease year-on-year. Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also fell, dropping almost 16 per cent to $NZ233.7 million. SkyCity attributed these declines to reduced discretionary spending, VIP customer churn in Adelaide, and increased investment costs. Despite these challenges, the reported Group net profit after tax showed improvement, reaching $NZ29.2 million, up from a loss of $143.3 million in the previous year. This figure accounts for a $27.3 million settlement related to South Australian casino duty.

The $NZ240 million equity raising consists of an $NZ81 million institutional placement and an $NZ159 million entitlement offer, priced at 70¢ per share. SkyCity shares will remain in a trading halt until the equity raising is completed. Looking ahead, SkyCity anticipates underlying EBITDA to be in the range of $NZ190 million to $NZ210 million. The company expects FY27 earnings to receive a boost from the New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) reaching breakeven and the introduction of regulated online gaming.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?