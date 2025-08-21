NRW Holdings Profit Dips Amid OneSteel Impairment

NRW Holdings has reported a statutory profit of $27.7 million for the financial year 2025, a 73.7 per cent decrease compared to the previous year. This downturn was significantly influenced by non-underlying items, notably a $110.5 million impairment related to OneSteel. NRW Holdings is a diversified provider of contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors. The company offers a wide range of services including civil construction, mining, and mineral processing.

Despite the profit dip, NRW Holdings posted statutory earnings before interest and taxes of $58.3 million after adjustments. Revenue saw a 12.2 per cent increase, reaching $3.3 billion. This growth was largely propelled by record performances in the Civil and Minerals, Energy & Technologies (MET) segments. These gains were partially offset by weaker Queensland mining operations, which were affected by heavy rainfall, and the early termination of the Mt Cattlin lithium contract.

The company maintains a strong financial position with a robust order book valued at $6.1 billion. Of this, $3 billion is secured for the financial year 2026. NRW is also actively pursuing new opportunities, supported by $5.6 billion in active tenders and a total pipeline of $17.3 billion, indicating continued growth potential.

Looking ahead, NRW has declared a fully franked final dividend of 9.5 Australian cents per share, bringing the total dividend for FY25 to 16.5 cents per share. The company’s guidance for FY26 anticipates revenue exceeding $3.4 billion and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be between $218 million and $228 million.