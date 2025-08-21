Charter Hall Reports Earnings, Distribution Growth

Charter Hall has announced a 7.3 per cent increase in post-tax operating earnings per security, reaching 81.4¢ for the year ending June 30. The group’s statutory profit totalled $327.7 million. Charter Hall is an Australian property group managing a diverse portfolio of assets across various sectors. The company specialises in property investments, asset management and development, working with a range of investors.

The group declared a distribution of 47.8¢ per security, marking a 6 per cent increase. Charter Hall’s funds under management have risen to $84.3 billion. This growth was supported by $3.4 billion in gross equity inflows and $6.1 billion in gross transactions during the period.

Looking ahead, Charter Hall has provided guidance for the fiscal year 2026, projecting post-tax operating earnings per security of 90¢. This represents a 10.6 per cent increase. The company also anticipates a distribution growth of 6 per cent. These projections assume no performance fees are realised during the period.