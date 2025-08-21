Universal Store Sales Surge in FY25

Universal Store Group has reported a robust financial year, with sales climbing by 15.5 per cent to $333.3 million in FY25. This represents a substantial increase of $44.8 million compared to the previous year. Universal Store operates a network of youth fashion brands, including Perfect Stranger, Thrills, and Worship, catering to the discerning tastes of young consumers.

The company attributed its strong performance to solid like-for-like sales growth and the strategic opening of 12 new stores across its brand portfolio. However, this positive momentum was partially offset by three store closures and a reduction in wholesale sales for its Thrills brand. The group also strategically scaled back US export sales in the latter half of the year in response to increased tariff pressures.

As the financial year concluded, Universal Store boasted a total of 111 stores nationwide, comprising 84 Universal Store locations, 19 Perfect Stranger outlets, and eight Thrills stores. Looking ahead to FY26, the youth fashion retailer plans to expand its footprint further, with intentions to open between 11 and 17 new stores. This includes the addition of four to six Universal Store locations, five to seven Perfect Stranger stores, and two to four Thrills stores.

Chief Executive Officer Alice Barbery noted the company’s pleasing FY25 result, attributing it to a focus on providing customers with on-trend products, a service-oriented experience, and engaging communications. The board has declared a fully franked final dividend of 16.5¢ per share, bringing the full-year dividends to 38.5¢ per share, at the higher end of the company’s dividend policy range.