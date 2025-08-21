Amaero Secures A$50 Million to Accelerate Growth Initiatives

Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA), a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing in the defence, space, and aviation industries, has announced it has secured A$50 million through a placement of new shares. The company received firm commitments for 125 million new fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.40 per share. This placement will provide gross proceeds of A$50 million before costs.

In addition to the placement, Amaero is offering eligible shareholders the opportunity to participate in a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to raise up to A$3 million. The SPP will allow shareholders to acquire shares at the same price of A$0.40 per share as the placement. The funds raised from both the placement and the SPP are earmarked for accelerating growth initiatives that were originally planned for FY2027 and beyond.

According to Amaero, the decision to raise additional capital was influenced by strong investor interest in the defence and manufacturing re-shoring sectors. The company believes this positions them to capitalise on United States initiatives to strengthen its defence industrial base and scale its sovereign manufacturing capabilities. The proceeds will be used to accelerate investments, including ordering a fourth atomiser and designing and building an argon gas recycling unit.

Hank J. Holland, Amaero’s Chairman and CEO, emphasised the company’s strategic approach to capital allocation. He highlighted the board’s focus on the long-term opportunity presented by the re-shoring of sovereign manufacturing and supply chain capabilities. The placement enables Amaero to expedite orders for long-lead-time capital assets and build on their progress to date.