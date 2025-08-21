Objective Corporation (OCL) Reports 13% Profit Increase in FY25

Objective Corporation Limited (OCL), a provider of information technology software and services, has announced its preliminary final report for the year ended 30 June 2025, showcasing a robust financial performance. The company reported a 5% increase in revenue from ordinary activities, rising from $117.5 million in FY24 to $123.5 million in FY25. Net profit for the year attributable to shareholders jumped by 13%, reaching $35.44 million, compared to $31.33 million in the previous corresponding period.

The company’s basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to 37.2 cents, up from 32.9 cents in FY24, reflecting the stronger profitability. Objective Corporation will pay a final unfranked dividend of 13.0 cents per share, payable on 16 September 2025, to shareholders registered by 8 September 2025. This dividend is in addition to the interim unfranked dividend of 9.0 cents per share. The company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan remains suspended.

Operationally, Objective Corporation experienced growth across its key business lines. Content Solutions revenue increased by 4%, Planning & Building by 6%, and Regulatory Solutions by 6%. The Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) also saw significant growth, increasing by 15% to $120.2 million. The company invested $31.2 million in Research and Development (R&D), representing 30% of software revenue, underscoring its commitment to innovation and future growth.

The company maintains a strong financial position with a cash balance of $99.2 million, and no external borrowings, providing capacity for future investments. Directors have also identified opportunities to continue to grow the business in FY26 and the Group will be pursuing these whilst maintaining a focus on increasing profitability. The directors also announced the completed acquisition of Isovist Holdings Limited on 1 July 2025.