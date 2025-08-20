Hot Stocks: Artrya, Athena Resources, Adveritas

US markets closed mixed on Wednesday as selling in technology stocks outweighed gains in the Dow. The S&P 500 slipped 0.24% to notch a fourth straight decline, while the Nasdaq dropped 0.67%. The Dow managed a modest 0.04% rise. Profit-taking in big-name tech drove the weakness, with Nvidia edging lower, AMD and Broadcom each down around 1%, Intel plunging nearly 7%, and Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta also retreating.

Federal Reserve minutes from July highlighted concerns about both inflation and the labour market, though most policymakers saw inflation as the bigger risk. The meeting saw its first dual dissent since 1993, underscoring divisions within the Fed. Attention now turns to Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on Friday, with futures markets pricing in an 80% chance of a September rate cut, though a hawkish tone could weigh further on tech.

In Australia, SPI 200 futures point to a 23-point rise, or 0.3%, at the open. The Australian dollar eased 0.3% to US64.35 cents. Today’s agenda includes New Zealand’s July trade data at 8.45am AEST, Australia’s August PMIs at 9.30am and consumer inflation expectations at 11am, before focus later turns to US jobless claims and the opening of the Jackson Hole central bank summit.

Artrya Wins FDA Clearance to Unlock US$950-per-Scan Market in US

Artrya (ASX:AYA), a medical technology company, has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Salix® Coronary Plaque module, enabling near real-time, AI-powered assessment of high-risk coronary plaque at the point of care. This follows the company’s July US market launch and builds on its commercial rollout of the Salix® Coronary Anatomy platform. Clearance allows Artrya to charge per scan in the US, with reimbursement rates set at US$950 per assessment from 2026. The company has signed its first US customer (Tanner Health) and is integrating with additional health systems. CEO John Konstantopoulos said the clearance significantly expands revenue potential and accelerates US scaling, supported by strategic partnerships and the upcoming SAPPHIRE study.





Gorilla Gold Hits 21m at 11.6 g/t in New Discovery at Comet Vale

Gorilla Gold Mines (ASX: GG8) has intersected a new shallow high-grade gold zone at the Happy Jack prospect within its Comet Vale Project, WA. Drilling returned standout results, including 21m at 11.6 g/t gold from 23m, in a previously unrecognised parallel structure. Other intercepts included 7m at 3.4 g/t and 12m at 1.1 g/t. CEO Charles Hughes said this marks a significant new discovery, reinforcing the camp-scale potential of Comet Vale, which has produced more than 200koz historically. Five rigs are active across Comet Vale, with further assays due soon and a new Mineral Resource Estimate planned for Q4 2025. The project is strategically located near Kalgoorlie, with multiple mills nearby.





Adveritas Wins Meta Approval to Extend TrafficGuard to Facebook and Instagram

Adveritas (ASX:AV1) has secured approval from Meta Platforms to integrate its TrafficGuard ad verification product with Meta’s social platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.This milestone allows TrafficGuard to provide real-time protection against ad fraud across Meta’s suite, following successful beta trials with strong early results. The integration strengthens TrafficGuard’s cross-channel coverage, giving existing and prospective clients more confidence in their media buying decisions and enabling Adveritas to capture a larger share of digital ad spend. CEO Mathew Ratty described the approval as pivotal for expanding the company’s reach, ensuring advertisers maximise the effectiveness of their budgets.