Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has announced a strong first-half net profit of approximately $NZ200 million ($180 million), a 31 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Revenue for the first half reached about $NZ1.075 billion, representing a 13 per cent rise. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is a medical device company that designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care, and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. Their products are used in hospitals and in the home.

The company stated that the growth continues to be propelled by robust demand for its hospital therapies. Despite facing a 75-basis point impact from new US tariffs on hospital products sourced from New Zealand, the company’s full-year outlook remains unchanged. The forecast for the full year is between $NZ2.15 billion and $NZ2.25 billion in revenue, with a net profit projected to be in the range of $NZ390 million to $NZ440 million.

In other news, Pip Greenwood is set to retire from the Fisher & Paykel Healthcare board on September 1 after serving for eight years. Her departure follows her appointment to the Westpac board. Greenwood also holds the position of chair at a2 Milk and Westpac New Zealand. Her contributions to Fisher & Paykel Healthcare during her tenure have been significant.