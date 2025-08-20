Super Retail Group Posts Record Sales

Super Retail Group has announced record annual sales of $4.1 billion, a 4.5 per cent increase year-over-year. While sales reached new heights, the company reported a slight dip in profit as margins faced increased pressure. Super Retail Group is a leading Australian retailer that operates popular brands such as Supercheap Auto, Rebel, BCF, and Macpac, offering a wide range of auto, sports, and outdoor products. The group serves customers across Australia and New Zealand.

Statutory net profit after tax decreased by 8 per cent to $222 million. Segment EBIT remained flat at $400 million. Despite the profit dip, Super Retail Group’s balance sheet remains strong. The retailer declared a fully franked final dividend of 34 cents per share, in addition to a fully franked special dividend of 30 cents per share. The company highlighted its debt-free status and a cash balance of $63 million as indicators of financial stability.

Performance varied across Super Retail Group’s brands. BCF led sales growth, while Rebel also delivered a solid performance. Supercheap Auto and Macpac experienced softer sales figures, though all brands showed improvement in the second half of the year. The group continued to expand its physical presence, opening 31 new stores during the period. They also increased active loyalty members to 12.5 million.

Super Retail Group reported a significant improvement in safety metrics, demonstrating a commitment to workplace safety. The company’s strong sales and strategic expansion underscore its position in the Australian retail market. Details of how the group plans to maintain growth and address margin pressures were not disclosed.