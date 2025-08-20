Genesis Minerals Profits Surge on Gold Production

Genesis Minerals has reported a substantial increase in earnings, driven by higher gold production and elevated gold prices. The company saw its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) surge by 256 per cent to $454.1 million. Net profit more than doubled, reaching $221.2 million for the 2025 financial year. Genesis Minerals is an Australian gold miner focused on the Leonora region of Western Australia. The company is dedicated to growing shareholder value through responsible exploration, development, and operation of its gold assets.

Revenue for Genesis Minerals also experienced significant growth, jumping 110 per cent to $920.1 million. This increase was primarily due to a 59 per cent rise in gold output, which reached 214,311 ounces, surpassing the company’s initial guidance. The miner reported that all-in sustaining costs (AISC) remained stable at $2,398 per ounce.

At the close of the financial year, Genesis Minerals held a strong cash and bullion position, totaling $263 million. Looking ahead, the company is targeting gold production of between 260,000 and 290,000 ounces for the 2026 financial year. This production target is anticipated to be achieved with all-in sustaining costs in the range of $2,500 to $2,700 per ounce. Genesis also plans to invest up to $170 million in growth capital and allocate $50 million for exploration activities.