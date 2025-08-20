Northern Star Posts Record Profit

Northern Star Resources has reported a record full-year result, driven by rising gold prices. The company saw revenue increase by 30 per cent to $6.4 billion, with underlying net profit after tax reaching $1.4 billion. Northern Star Resources is a global-scale Australian gold producer with projects located in highly prospective regions of Australia and North America. The company creates value for shareholders through operational effectiveness, exploration, and disciplined acquisitions.

The gold miner’s free cash flow increased by 16 per cent to $536 million, while underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $3.5 billion. Strong cash earnings of $2.9 billion supported a record fully franked dividend of 55¢ per share. This includes a final dividend payout of 30¢.

Stuart Tonkin, managing director, attributed the strong performance to a “dedicated team effort in a favourable gold price environment”. He emphasised the company’s ability to invest in growth projects while maintaining shareholder returns.

The company is well-positioned for continued growth, with a strong focus on operational efficiency and strategic investments. Northern Star’s performance reflects the positive impact of higher gold prices and the company’s effective management strategies.