Return characteristics across different equity markets

Zaheer Lalani, the Principal Advisor of Sovereign Advisors, and Investment Manager Max Riaz discuss discuss recent portfolio positioning and global market performance. Despite volatility, the US share market has returned strongly—around 13% including dividends over the past year—while European equities delivered roughly 16%. Sovereign Advisors positioned early in European stocks, especially the FTSE 100 and consumer staples, but momentum has since shifted back to the US as investors demand long-term earnings growth.

Australia, by contrast, is a mature, income-oriented market dominated by cyclical sectors and oligopolies, offering limited growth potential. Sovereign Advisors exited resources and energy holdings last year, preferring to use Australian exposure for dividend and credit income. For growth, they look internationally—particularly to the US and selected European companies with global exposure. The company’s portfolios are structured to target 8–12% returns in growth allocations while maintaining stable income streams from Australian investments