Austal Appoints Susan Murphy as Director

Austal has announced the appointment of Susan Murphy as a non-executive director, effective from September 1. Murphy’s extensive background in engineering, infrastructure, and corporate governance positions her as a valuable addition to the company’s leadership. Austal is an Australian shipbuilder and defence prime contractor, designing, constructing, and supporting defence and commercial vessels.

In addition to her role as a non-executive director, Murphy will also serve on the board’s nomination and remuneration committee and the audit & risk committee. Her 40-year career includes significant expertise in delivering major projects, organisational transformation, and stakeholder management, skills that align with Austal’s strategic goals.

Prior to this appointment, Murphy held the position of chief executive of the Water Corporation of Western Australia for a decade, until 2018. Her leadership experience in a major public utility provides a strong foundation for her contributions to Austal’s board.