WAM Strategic Value (WAR) Announces Increased Fully Franked Dividend

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX: WAR), a company that provides shareholders with exposure to Wilson Asset Management’s investment process focused on identifying and capitalising on share price discounts of listed investment companies and trusts, has announced an increased fully franked full-year dividend of 6.0 cents per share. This includes a final fully franked dividend of 3.0 cents per share. The full-year dividend provides a fully franked dividend yield of 5.3% and a grossed-up dividend yield of 7.6%, based on the August 19, 2025, share price of $1.13.

The company’s investment portfolio performance increased by 8.6% in the financial year ending June 30, 2025. According to Chairman and Lead Portfolio Manager Geoff Wilson AO, the portfolio was strategically positioned to preserve capital amidst geopolitical tensions and market volatility, allowing for capital deployment when opportunities arise. During the financial year, the investment portfolio maintained an average cash balance of 27.6%, including cash receivable from the realisation of Global Data Centre Group and Australian Unity Office Fund.

WAM Strategic Value’s investment portfolio outperformed the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index during months of negative performance, demonstrating its defensive characteristics. The company’s pre-tax NTA was $1.26 per share at June 30, 2025, with a ‘look-through’ NTA of $1.50 per share. Since its inception in June 2021, WAM Strategic Value has paid 15.75 cents per share in dividends, or 22.5 cents per share including the value of franking credits.

A Q&A webinar is scheduled for September 3, 2025, at 3:30 PM Sydney time, featuring Geoff Wilson AO and Investment Specialist Martyn McCathie, to provide an update on WAM Strategic Value. The ex-dividend date is set for October 2, 2025, with a payment date of October 31, 2025. The Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) is in operation, without a discount for the final dividend.