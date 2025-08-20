Elixinol Wellness Terminates U.S. Distribution Agreement for Healthy Chef Brand

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (ASX: EXL) has announced the termination of a distribution agreement for The Healthy Chef products in the United States. Elixinol Wellness is a leader in the global hemp industry, innovating, marketing, and selling hemp and other plant-derived food, skincare, and nutraceutical products. The agreement was initially established with a U.S.-based party by the previous owners of The Healthy Chef and assumed by Elixinol as part of its acquisition on October 3, 2024.

According to the announcement, no products were ever marketed or sold under the agreement since its inception. As a result, both parties mutually agreed to terminate the arrangement. The Healthy Chef is a premium Australian wellness brand founded in 2006 by nutritionist and chef Teresa Cutter with 19 years of product innovation and a strong community engagement. Its range includes 28 science-based nutritional products covering protein, collagen, probiotics, supplements, and a best-selling cookbook series.

Elixinol Wellness stated that this decision allows the company to concentrate on expanding The Healthy Chef brand within its primary Australian market. The company will also retain the option to explore international expansion opportunities in the future when deemed appropriate. The company operates a vertically integrated business which produces, manufactures, and distributes a range of highly complementary products across four verticals including human nutrition, human wellness, pet wellness and superfood ingredients.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Elixinol Wellness Limited. Further information can be found on Elixinol Wellness’s Investor Hub. CEO & Executive Director Natalie Butler can be contacted for additional inquiries.