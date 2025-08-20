Elixinol Wellness Enters Protein Water Market with Healthy Chef Range

Elixinol Wellness Limited (ASX:EXL) has announced the launch of its Healthy Chef Protein Water range in Australia. Elixinol Wellness is a leader in the global hemp industry, innovating, marketing, and selling hemp and other plant-derived food, skincare, and nutraceutical products. The launch signifies a strategic move into the rapidly expanding Australian protein supplements market, currently valued at A$499 million and projected to reach A$1.1 billion by 2034.

The Healthy Chef Protein Water range features three distinct functional blends: BODY FIT (Zesty Lemon), PURE BIOME (Peach Crush), and GLOW UP (Raspberry Burst). Each blend delivers 20g of grass-fed collagen protein, along with added Vitamin C and targeted nutrients. BODY FIT includes magnesium, L-taurine, and BCAAs for fitness support. PURE BIOME focuses on gut health with probiotics, digestive enzymes, and L-glutamine. GLOW UP targets skin and hair health with biotin and L-glycine.

Priced competitively for the mass market, the Healthy Chef Protein Water range is designed to broaden Elixinol’s reach beyond e-commerce and into mainstream retail channels. This strategic pricing aims to capture new consumer segments, increase distribution, and solidify the company’s position in the functional beverages category.

Natalie Butler, CEO of Elixinol, stated that the Healthy Chef range represents the company’s innovation hub, with Protein Water being the first in a wave of products built for clean, convenient nutrition. Butler added that the products are positioned to scale across retail and e-commerce, expanding the addressable market and driving profitable growth for the company.