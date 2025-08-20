WAM Strategic Value Reports Lower Revenue, Maintains Dividend

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX: WAR), a listed investment company providing shareholders exposure to Wilson Asset Management’s investment process, has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report for the year ended 30 June 2025. The report, which compares results to the year ended 30 June 2024, indicates a decrease in revenue from ordinary activities to $18,534,105, down 51.7% from the previous year. Profit from ordinary activities before income tax expense also decreased by 56.8% to $12,388,160. Net profit from ordinary activities after income tax expense was reported at $11,505,098, a 48.0% decrease.

Despite the decline in revenue and profit, WAM Strategic Value has maintained its dividend payout. The company declared a final dividend of 3.0 cents per share, fully franked at 30%. This is in addition to the interim dividend of 3.0 cents per share, also fully franked, paid earlier in the year. The ex-dividend date for the final dividend is 2 October 2025, with a payment date of 31 October 2025. The company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) is in operation for the final dividend, offering shareholders the opportunity to reinvest their dividends.

The company’s net tangible asset backing (NTA) before tax per share was $1.26 as of 30 June 2025, compared to $1.29 the previous year. The after-tax NTA per share remained constant at $1.29. The report is based on the audited Annual Report by Pitcher Partners Sydney, which contains all information required by Listing Rule 4.3A. Further details on the DRP can be found on the Wilson Asset Management website.

WAM Strategic Value’s investment strategy focuses on identifying and capitalizing on share price discounts to underlying asset values of listed companies, primarily listed investment companies (LICs) and listed investment trusts (LITs). The company’s financial highlights include an operating profit before tax in FY25 of $12.4 million and fully franked dividends paid since inception, including franking credits of 22.5 cents per share.