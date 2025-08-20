Centaurus Metals Announces Amended Timetable for Share Purchase Plan

Centaurus Metals Limited (CTM), an ASX-listed mineral exploration company focused on the development of its Brazilian nickel assets, has announced an amendment to the timetable for its Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The SPP, initially announced on August 14, 2025, aims to raise up to $3 million. It offers eligible shareholders the opportunity to acquire fully paid ordinary shares in CTM.

The company has set the issue price at $0.36 per share, mirroring the terms of the institutional share placement also announced on August 14. For every two shares subscribed for under the SPP, participants will receive a free-attaching option, exercisable at $0.50 with an expiry date of November 30, 2027. These options will be offered under a separate prospectus.

The revised timetable indicates that the SPP offer booklet will be distributed, and the SPP offer will open on August 22, 2025. The offer is scheduled to close at 5:00pm (AWST) on September 5, 2025. Centaurus Metals anticipates announcing the SPP results, along with the issue and allotment of shares and options, on September 12, 2025.

The company retains the right to modify the timetable or cancel the SPP entirely before the shares are issued, subject to compliance with applicable laws and ASX Listing Rules. Eligible shareholders are those with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand as of 5:00pm (AWST) on August 13, 2025.