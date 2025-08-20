Cleanaway Boosted by Solid Waste Growth

Cleanaway Waste Management has reported a 2.5 per cent increase in revenue, reaching approximately $3.9 billion for the year ending in June. This growth was primarily fuelled by the company’s Solid Waste Services division, which effectively compensated for minor revenue decreases observed in their Environmental and Technical Solutions segments. Cleanaway Waste Management is Australia’s largest integrated waste management company, providing a range of services including collections, processing, recycling, and safe disposal of waste. The company operates a network of infrastructure assets to deliver sustainable waste management solutions.

The company’s operating profit experienced a significant boost, climbing 14.6 per cent to $411.8 million. Earnings per share (EPS) reached 8.8 cents, marginally surpassing market expectations of 7.9 cents per share. Shareholders will receive a fully franked final dividend of 3.2 cents per share, bringing the total dividend payout for the year to 6 cents per share.

Mark Schubert, Cleanaway’s chief executive, commented on the results, stating that the Solid Waste Services division demonstrated strong performance, driven by earnings growth in both collections and post-collections business lines, even amidst subdued market conditions. He added that the company is on track to deliver its mid-term ambition of more than $450 million EBIT, excluding acquisitions.

Looking ahead, Schubert said that financial year 2026 would be a year of delivery and integration for the waste management firm. Cleanaway will focus on integrating its services, while maintaining its growth in a competitive market.