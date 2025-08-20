WOTSO Group Reports Full Year Results, Announces Final Distribution

WOTSO (ASX: WOT), a stapled group comprising WOTSO Property Trust, Ostow Limited, and Planloc Limited, has announced its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025. WOTSO delivers and manages flexible workspace solutions, including private offices and coworking spaces, and holds a $301M property portfolio. The company’s announcement, released on the ASX, details key financial figures and distribution information for investors.

Total revenue from continuing operations decreased by 11% to $48.39 million, compared to $54.16 million in the previous corresponding period. Operating income also saw a slight decrease of 5%, falling from $49.72 million to $47.05 million. The net profit attributable to unitholders was reported as a loss of $4.67 million, a significant decrease compared to a profit of $23,000 in the prior year. Asset revaluations contributed $1.45 million to revenue, a 216% increase year over year.

Despite the drop in profit, WOTSO has declared a final distribution of 1.25 cents per stapled security, up from 1.00 cent last year. This brings the total distribution for the year to 2.25 cents per stapled security, compared to 2.00 cents in the previous year. The record date for the final distribution is 5 September 2025, with a payment date of 3 October 2025.

The company noted several changes in control over entities during the period, including gaining control of Ostow NZ Investments Limited and WOTSO Austrump Pty Ltd, among others. The net tangible asset value per stapled security decreased slightly from $1.26 to $1.22. Further details regarding the Group’s financial performance can be found in the Directors’ Report within the accompanying annual report, according to the announcement authorised by Company Secretary, Agata Ryan.