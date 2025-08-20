Saunders International Reports FY25 Financial Results Amidst Strategic Acquisition

Saunders International Limited (ASX: SND), a multidisciplinary Australian company providing engineering, construction, and industrial asset services across the complete asset lifecycle, has released its financial results for the year ending June 30, 2025. The company reported revenue of $214.5 million, a slight decrease of 0.7% compared to the previous year’s record. Adjusted EBITDA stood at $9.3 million, down 56.3% from the prior year. Despite these declines, Saunders maintains a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $22.1 million, up 11.5% year-over-year.

The company highlighted a record order book of $529.0 million, representing a substantial 179.5% increase from the previous year, which includes the Aqua Metro order book. Saunders also reported a record pipeline of $4.0 billion, doubling the prior year’s figure, also inclusive of Aqua Metro. A final dividend of 0.25 cents per share fully franked was declared, resulting in total dividends for the financial year of 2.25 cents per share.

Mark Benson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, acknowledged that unforeseen project delays and weather impacts contributed to the results falling short of a sixth consecutive year of record growth. However, he expressed confidence in the company’s future, citing the strategic acquisition of Aqua Metro, a water infrastructure specialist, as a significant milestone. This acquisition is expected to bring $135 million of revenue and a $1.4 billion pipeline to the Saunders Group in FY26. The integration of Saunders Piping Solutions is complete and planning is underway for Saunders Aqua Metro.

Looking ahead, Saunders is focused on leveraging its multidisciplinary capabilities across key growth sectors, including Defence & Government, Water, Energy, and Resources and Industrials. The company’s strong customer base and expanded pipeline, strengthened by the Aqua Metro acquisition, position it well to capitalise on future opportunities. The Board is progressing the appointment of a new Managing Director following Mark Benson’s decision to step down at the end of the calendar year.