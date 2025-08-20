Saunders International (ASX: SND) Reports Revenue Dip, Profit Plunge in FY25

Saunders International Limited (ASX: SND), an Australian engineering and construction company providing end-to-end solutions, today announced its results for the financial year ended 30 June 2025. The report indicates a slight decrease in revenue from ordinary activities, down 0.7% to $214.52 million. However, the company experienced a substantial decline in profitability, with profit after tax attributable to members plummeting by 77.9% to $2.08 million. Similarly, net profit for the period attributable to members also fell by 77.9% to $2.08 million.

Basic earnings per share also saw a significant decrease, dropping by 79.2% to 1.72 cents. Despite the downturn in profit, Saunders International has declared a final dividend of 0.25 cents per security, franked to 0.075 cents, with a record date of 16 September 2025 and a payment date of 14 October 2025. This follows an interim dividend of 2.00 cents per security, franked to 0.600 cents, paid earlier in the year. The company did not operate a dividend reinvestment plan for the FY2025 Final Dividend.

In comparison, the previous corresponding period saw a final dividend of 2.25 cents per security. The interim dividend remained consistent at 2.00 cents. The net tangible assets per security experienced a slight decrease, from 29.02 cents on 30 June 2024, to 28.34 cents on 30 June 2025.

The Group confirmed that it did not gain control of any entities during the period. Further details regarding the Appendix 4E can be found in the Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2025.