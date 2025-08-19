Hot Stocks: DorsaVi, European Lithium, Jade Gas

Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday as technology stocks retreated, led by sharp falls in Nvidia, AMD, and Palantir. The S&P 500 slipped 0.59% to 6,411.37, while the Nasdaq dropped 1.46% to 21,314.95. The Dow eked out a 0.02% gain to 44,922.27, hitting a record intraday high thanks to strength in Home Depot. Intel and Palo Alto were rare standouts in an otherwise weak tech session.

Investors are watching upcoming US retail earnings from Lowe’s, Walmart and Target for insights into consumer health. Attention is also on the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium, where Chair Jerome Powell is expected to provide clues on the September policy decision. Futures markets are currently pricing in an 85% chance of a quarter-point rate cut.

In Australia, SPI 200 futures point 20 points higher to 8,875. Results from Santos, James Hardie, Stockland and Magellan Financial are due Wednesday, providing the next key test for the local market.

DorsaVi launches Artemis Labs to drive robotics and movement AI

DorsaVi (ASX:DVL) announced the launch of Artemis Labs, a wholly owned subsidiary to commercialise next-generation robotics and digital systems. The unit will combine AI, sensors, and resistive RAM (RRAM) technologies licensed from Singapore’s NTU to build movement intelligence platforms. Artemis will focus on creating a proprietary repository of human motion data to train AI for robotics, healthcare, and industrial automation. Applications include zero-code robotic training, camera-less motion tracking, and adaptive medical interfaces. Chairman Gernot Abl said the venture marked a “strategic leap” into robotics and neuromorphic computing, with commercial engagement expected across healthcare, automation, and digital health





European Lithium’s Greenland drilling confirms high-grade rare earths

(ASX:EUR) European Lithiumreleased new assay results from the Tanbreez Rare Earth Project in Greenland, confirming consistent high-grade mineralisation. The four drill holes reported returned Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) grades of 0.48–0.55% with heavy rare earth oxides comprising ~27% of the total. Significant zirconium (up to 1.99% ZrO2) and gallium (90–100 ppm) credits were also identified. CEO Tony Sage emphasised the strategic importance of Tanbreez for Western rare earth supply chains, given China’s dominance in the sector. Further assays from additional drilling are due in late August–October 2025.





Jade Gas achieves second flowing well at Mongolia gas project

Jade Gas (ASX:JGH) reported successful gas flow from its second production well at the TTCBM project in Mongolia’s South Gobi. Both RL-Hz-001 and RL-Hz-002 are now flaring gas, marking a key step toward commercial rates. The wells are undergoing extended production tests, with flow data to underpin Jade’s field development plan for a 175-well first phase. The company is also advancing commercial initiatives and off-take discussions to support Mongolia’s largest potential energy project. Non-Executive Director Ian Wang said results validated Jade’s technical model and marked momentum towards a “significant gas operation”.