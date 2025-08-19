Spark Delivers Amidst Revenue Dip

Spark New Zealand has reported a weaker fiscal year 2025 result, though performance remained within the company’s previously issued guidance. Alongside the financial results, Spark has announced a new five-year strategy with a focus on strengthening its core connectivity business. Spark is a telecommunications and digital services company providing mobile, broadband, and cloud services to businesses and consumers in New Zealand. The company also offers a range of IT solutions and services.

For the fiscal year, Spark’s revenue decreased by 2.5 per cent to $NZ3.73 billion. Statutory profit experienced a more significant drop, falling 17.7 per cent to $NZ260 million. Despite the declines in revenue and profit, the company’s performance aligned with its projected financial outlook for the year.

In positive news for shareholders, Spark has declared a final dividend of 12.5¢ per share. This brings the total dividend payout for the full year to 25¢ per share. The company’s new strategic direction aims to drive growth and improve profitability in the coming years through enhanced connectivity offerings and customer-focused solutions.

The strategic overhaul is expected to streamline operations and better position Spark in the evolving telecommunications landscape. Spark anticipates that its core connectivity business will be the primary driver of revenue, supplemented by growth in emerging technology sectors.