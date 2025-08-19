James Hardie Sales Dip Amid Market Challenges

Building products group James Hardie reported a challenging Australian market, with flat margins in its local business for the June quarter. Net sales in the Australasian segment decreased by 10 per cent to $US121.6 million for the three months ending June 30. This decline was partly attributed to the closure of its smaller Philippines operations. Profit for the Australasian business also experienced a drop, falling 8 per cent to $US37.8 million. James Hardie is a global building materials company that manufactures and sells fibre cement siding and backerboard. The company’s products are used primarily in residential construction.

Meanwhile, James Hardie highlighted the strong performance of Azek, the US outdoor decking and railings company it acquired in a $14 billion deal approved in late June. Chief executive Aaron Erter noted Azek’s resilient demand, particularly during a period of broader market uncertainty in April and May. “Azek again exceeded guidance, sustaining top line momentum and improved profitability,” Erter stated.

Overall, James Hardie’s net profit for the June quarter decreased by 60 per cent to $US62.6 million. Sales revenue also fell, declining by 9 per cent to $US900 million. Erter anticipates that customers in the US will reduce their orders for the remainder of calendar year 2025, citing softened demand in the renovations sector.