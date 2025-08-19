Mercury NZ Appoints Rachel Taulelei to Board

Mercury, the New Zealand power company, has announced the appointment of Rachel Taulelei to its board of directors. The appointment is effective from August 20. Mercury operates several power generation facilities and retails electricity throughout New Zealand. The company focuses on renewable energy sources and sustainable practices.

Taulelei brings extensive governance experience to Mercury, currently serving on the boards of Sealord, The Warehouse Group, Wellington International Airport, and ANZCO Foods. She will stand for election as a director at Mercury’s annual shareholders’ meeting scheduled for September. Her diverse background and experience across various sectors are expected to be valuable assets to the company.

The appointment comes as three long-serving directors prepare to depart from the board. James Miller and Lorraine Witten are set to retire, while Mike Taitoko will step down after a decade of service. The changes reflect a natural transition in board composition and provide an opportunity to introduce new perspectives and expertise.