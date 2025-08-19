OpenAI Valuation Soars to $US500 Billion

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT and DALL-E, is reportedly in negotiations to sell $US6 billion ($9.3 billion) worth of shares held by current and former employees to investors. This deal could potentially value the artificial intelligence company at approximately $US500 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter. OpenAI develops and researches artificial intelligence, creating models like ChatGPT for conversation and DALL-E for image generation. The San Francisco-based company aims to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity.

If the transaction proceeds at this valuation, OpenAI would become the world’s most valuable privately held company, according to data from CB Insights. In recent years, the AI lab has secured billions of dollars in funding from investors, including Microsoft, SoftBank, and various venture capital firms, as it competes to lead the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence landscape.

OpenAI’s valuation has experienced multiple substantial increases, climbing from $US157 billion in October to $US300 billion in March. In March, the company reached an agreement with SoftBank and other investors for a new funding round, which was expected to raise $US40 billion by the end of the year.

In this latest transaction, described as a secondary market sale, OpenAI’s current and former employees would reportedly sell their company shares to investors like SoftBank and Thrive Capital. However, the discussions surrounding the deal are still in progress, and the specifics of the transaction could be subject to change.