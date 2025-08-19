Trump Administration Widens Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

The Trump administration has significantly expanded its steel and aluminum tariffs, now encompassing over 400 additional product categories. These tariffs, which took effect on Monday, broaden the scope of levies initially imposed on valuable commodities. The updated list includes items such as fire extinguishers, machinery, construction materials, and specialty chemicals that either contain or are contained in aluminum or steel.

Brian Baldwin, vice president of customs at Kuehne + Nagel International AG, noted the extensive reach of the tariffs, stating that anything “shiny, metallic, or remotely related to steel or aluminum” is likely included. According to the Department of Commerce, the levies extend to 407 new product categories. Jeffrey Kessler, the Commerce Department’s under secretary for industry and security, stated that this action supports the revitalization of the American steel and aluminum industries.

The agency provided a list identifying the newly included product types solely by specific customs codes, making it difficult for the public to fully understand the impact. For instance, fire extinguishers are identified only as “8424.10.0000.” Experts anticipate a substantial impact. Jason Miller, a professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University, estimates that the steel and aluminum tariffs now affect at least $320 billion of imports, based on 2024’s general customs value of imports.

The White House indicated that these additional tariffs should not be unexpected, as the President called for a new steel and aluminum product inclusions process in February. A White House spokesperson, Kush Desai, stated that companies submitted requests for product inclusions in mid-May, making it clear that new products could be treated as steel and aluminum derivatives. Trump has repeatedly relied on sector-specific tariffs to enact his sweeping trade agenda.