Macmahon Posts Record Revenue, Boosts Dividend

Macmahon Holdings has announced record revenue and earnings, driven by the robust gold sector in Western Australia. This strong performance has enabled the ASX-listed mining services contractor to reward its shareholders with a significant 43 per cent increase in its dividend payout. Macmahon provides a range of services to the mining industry, including mine development, contract mining, and mineral processing solutions. The company also delivers civil construction and engineering services across Australia and Southeast Asia.

For the 2024-25 financial year, Macmahon reported revenues of $2.4 billion, a 20 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Statutory net profit reached $73.9 million, nearly 40 per cent higher than the year before. Consequently, the full-year dividend payout has risen to $1.95 per share, marking a substantial increase of 43 per cent.

During the year, Macmahon finalised the acquisition of construction and engineering group Decmil, expanding its workforce to over 10,000 employees. This integration has facilitated the growth of Macmahon’s civil business, securing new civil contracts worth over $400 million during the year. The company’s total order book now stands at $5.4 billion. Michael Finnegan, Macmahon’s chief executive and managing director, noted this result marks the ninth consecutive year the company has met or exceeded market guidance.

In other news, Macmahon also announced that Hamish Tyrwhitt will retire as chairman at the upcoming annual meeting. Non-executive director Gregory Evans is slated to succeed him as the head of the board.