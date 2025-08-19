CSL Shares Plunge After Mixed Fiscal Year

Shares in CSL have plummeted, dragging the S&P/ASX 200 lower, following a mixed fiscal year 2025. The biotech company’s revenue and underlying EBIT were below consensus estimates, contributing to a 12.5 per cent drop in share price to $237.47 by mid-morning AEST. This slump pushed the stock near its 52-week low of $228.61 and accounted for a significant portion of the ASX 200’s overall decline.

CSL, a global biotechnology leader, develops and delivers innovative medicines, including those to treat hemophilia and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to protect public health. The company is also planning to reduce its staffing levels by 15 per cent as part of a broader restructuring effort.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Craig Wong-Pan noted that CSL’s FY25 results presented a mixed picture. While underlying NPATA met expectations and reached the top of management’s guidance, revenue and underlying EBIT fell slightly short of consensus. Wong-Pan highlighted that CSL Behring’s revenue and gross profit underperformed, although this was partially offset by stronger results from Seqirus and Vifor.

Looking forward, CSL’s FY26 guidance projects revenue growth of 4-5 per cent and an underlying NPATA range of $3.45 billion to $3.55 billion. The planned demerger of CSL Seqirus, combined with a $75 million share buy-back program, may introduce volatility and complexity, potentially impacting the stock’s near-term performance, according to Wong-Pan. ELMRI chief investment officer Jai Mirchandani described the CSL result as a mixed bag, noting that while Behring grew by 6 per cent, this was significantly below its historical performance as a key growth driver.