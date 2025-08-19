Extensive Drill Hole Data Released by ASX Mining Company

An ASX-listed mining company has released appendices containing detailed JORC tables pertaining to drill hole information and significant intercepts. The provided data encompasses a substantial number of drill holes across various areas, detailing coordinates, depths, drill types, and assay results. This information is crucial for understanding the geological context and mineralisation potential of the explored regions.

The comprehensive datasets include drill hole IDs, easting and northing coordinates, reduced levels (RL), total depths, drill types, areas, projections, year of drilling, dip, and azimuth. This level of detail allows for precise spatial analysis and modelling of subsurface geological features. The data spans several years, indicating a sustained exploration effort by the company.

The appendices also contain lists of significant intercepts, detailing depth from and depth to measurements, along with composited assay values. These intercepts are critical in identifying zones of elevated mineral concentration and guiding further exploration activities. The data covers drilling activities across multiple prospects, including Dibwe East, Mutanga and Njame.

Overall, the release of this JORC-compliant data provides a transparent and informative overview of the company’s drilling activities, allowing investors and stakeholders to assess the progress and potential of their exploration projects. This announcement focuses solely on the release of drill hole information and assay results, without including any speculative analysis or forward-looking statements.