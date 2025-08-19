Felix Group Holdings Sees Revenue Jump in FY25

Brisbane, 19 August 2025 – Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX: FLX), a company operating a cloud-based enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) procurement management platform and vendor marketplace, today released its unaudited management accounts for the financial year 2025. The preliminary results, provided in connection with a capital raising announcement, showcase a significant improvement in key financial metrics. Sales revenue reached $8.3 million, a 22% increase compared to the $6.8 million reported in FY24.

The company attributed the revenue growth to strong sales momentum in its enterprise procurement management platform, which saw a 31% increase, reaching $6.4 million in FY25. New customer acquisitions, including SRG Global Ltd (ASX: SRG), Karara Mining Limited, and Bellevue Gold (ASX: BGL), along with 23 expansions of existing customer contracts, contributed to this growth. Felix also reported that marketplace subscription revenue remained stable, aligning with the company’s contractor-led growth strategy.

Adjusted EBITDA for FY25 improved by $1.4 million to $(2.9) million, compared to $(4.3) million in FY24. This improvement was driven by the increase in sales revenue and stable operating expenses. While subscription costs saw a $0.2 million increase due to higher hosting and license fees, this was offset by a $(0.2) million decrease in consultant fees resulting from headcount reduction in the Manila back office. Other expenses, including contract costs, employee benefits, and insurance, remained broadly in line with the previous year.

Felix anticipates releasing its ASX Appendix 4E and audited annual report before 29 August 2025, following the completion of the audit for the year ended 30 June 2025. The attached management accounts are current as of 20 August 2025 and include consolidated statements of profit and loss, financial position, changes in equity, and cash flows.