FSA Group Announces On-Market Buy-Back Program

FSA Group Limited (ASX: FSA), a company that provides financial solutions and mortgage broking services, today announced an on-market buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares. The announcement, made on August 19, 2025, details the company’s intention to repurchase up to 12,504,558 shares, representing approximately 10% of its 125,045,588 shares currently on issue.

The buy-back program is scheduled to commence on August 20, 2025, and is expected to conclude on June 23, 2026. Bell Porter Securities Limited will act as the broker for the buy-back on behalf of FSA Group. The company has stated that the buy-back will be funded from its existing cash reserves.

The price to be paid for the shares repurchased under the buy-back will be in Australian dollars. However, the exact price is currently unknown, as it will depend on market conditions at the time of each purchase. The buy-back does not require security holder approval, according to the announcement.

Further details about the buy-back can be found in the official ASX announcement.