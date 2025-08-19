Centuria Capital Beats Guidance, Posts Strong Results

Centuria Capital Group has announced operating earnings per security of 12.2 cents for the 12 months ending June 30, surpassing its previously issued guidance. This represents a 4.3 per cent increase compared to the prior corresponding period. The company also reported an operating net profit after tax of $100.8 million.

Total operating revenues reached $355 million, driven by stable property fund management income and significant growth in property and development finance, which contributed $27 million. Centuria Capital is a leading Australian real estate funds manager with a growing presence in adjacent investment markets. The group manages a diverse range of listed and unlisted property funds.

Looking ahead, Centuria anticipates further growth, projecting operating earnings per security of 13.4 cents for the 2026 financial year. This forecast represents a 10 per cent increase compared to the expected results for FY25.

The company also expects a distribution per security (DPS) of 10.4 cents for FY26, reflecting confidence in its continued financial performance and growth trajectory within the property sector.