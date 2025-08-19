Centuria Capital Beats Guidance, Posts Strong Results

Company News

by Finance News Network August 19, 2025 11:18 AM

Centuria Capital Group has announced operating earnings per security of 12.2 cents for the 12 months ending June 30, surpassing its previously issued guidance. This represents a 4.3 per cent increase compared to the prior corresponding period. The company also reported an operating net profit after tax of $100.8 million.

Total operating revenues reached $355 million, driven by stable property fund management income and significant growth in property and development finance, which contributed $27 million. Centuria Capital is a leading Australian real estate funds manager with a growing presence in adjacent investment markets. The group manages a diverse range of listed and unlisted property funds.

Looking ahead, Centuria anticipates further growth, projecting operating earnings per security of 13.4 cents for the 2026 financial year. This forecast represents a 10 per cent increase compared to the expected results for FY25.

The company also expects a distribution per security (DPS) of 10.4 cents for FY26, reflecting confidence in its continued financial performance and growth trajectory within the property sector.


