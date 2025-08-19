Syrah Resources Secures Funding for Graphite Operations

Syrah Resources’ subsidiary, Twigg Exploration, has received a US$6.5 million disbursement from its loan with the DFC (U.S. International Development Finance Corporation). This funding is earmarked to support ongoing operations at the Balama Graphite Operation located in Mozambique. Syrah Resources is an Australian industrial minerals and technology company, producing graphite and battery anode material. The company aims to be a leading supplier of high-quality graphite products.

The company anticipates a further draw of US$4.5 million in October 2025. This draw is contingent upon a successful restructuring of the existing loan agreement. Securing this additional funding is viewed as crucial for maintaining and expanding the Balama Graphite Operation.

However, future disbursements beyond the initial US$6.5 million are not guaranteed. Additional disbursements, potentially reaching up to US$75 million, are subject to the fulfilment of new conditions. Syrah Resources has cautioned that there is no certainty these subsequent disbursements will be completed, highlighting the conditional nature of the overall financing package. The company will continue to update the market on any developments.