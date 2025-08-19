Seek Posts Revenue Rise Despite Ad Dip

Seek has reported an increase in revenue despite a decrease in job advertisements, driven by price increases, surpassing analyst expectations for the 2025 financial year. The job listings platform reported net revenue of $1.1 billion, a 1 per cent increase, alongside a profit of $238 million. Seek operates the online employment portal of the same name and has investments in employment marketplaces across Asia. Recently, it divested its assets in Brazil and Mexico.

Operating expenses saw a reduction of 2 per cent, falling to $761 million, while capital expenditure decreased by 19 per cent to $130 million. According to chief executive Ian Narev, labour markets are showing signs of stabilisation. However, the company anticipates employment growth will remain flat throughout 2026.

In shareholder returns, Seek announced a final dividend of 22¢ per share. This brings the total fully franked dividend for the year to 46¢, marking a substantial 31 per cent increase compared to the previous year. This reflects the company’s strong financial performance despite challenging market conditions and its commitment to delivering value to investors.