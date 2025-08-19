Novonix Secures Funding for Sustainable Battery Tech

Battery technology company Novonix has been selected to receive up to $C5 million in non-dilutive funding from Natural Resources Canada. The funding will support the scale-up of Novonix’s all-dry, zero-waste cathode active material (CAM) synthesis process at its pilot facility in Nova Scotia. Novonix is focused on developing and supplying high-performance materials, equipment, and services for the lithium-ion battery industry. The company’s innovations aim to improve battery lifespan, increase energy density, and reduce production costs.

The four-year project aims to commercialise Novonix’s proprietary technology. The project also includes optimising CAM chemistry, scaling operations, testing alternative critical mineral feedstocks, and benchmarking full-scale pouch cell performance. The company’s unique process eliminates the use of water and harmful solvents, significantly improving efficiency while simultaneously reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

This funding and project mark a significant step in Novonix’s broader strategy to advance sustainable battery materials and technologies. By focusing on zero-waste and energy-efficient processes, Novonix is positioning itself as a key player in the rapidly growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets. The company continues to innovate and expand its capabilities to meet the increasing demand for high-performance, environmentally responsible battery solutions.