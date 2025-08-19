Centuria Capital Group Exceeds FY25 Guidance, Announces Strong FY26 Outlook

Centuria Capital Group (ASX: CNI), an ASX-listed specialist investment manager with $20.6 billion of assets under management, has announced its FY25 financial results, exceeding initial earnings guidance. The company offers a range of investment opportunities, including listed and unlisted real estate funds, as well as tax-effective investment bonds. Centuria reported operating earnings per security (OEPS) of 12.2 cents, surpassing both the FY25 guidance and the previous year’s figure. Distribution per security (DPS) also increased to 10.4 cents, marking a 4% rise from FY24. Looking ahead, Centuria has issued FY26 guidance, projecting OEPS of 13.4 cents and maintaining DPS at 10.4 cents.

According to Joint CEO John McBain, the group anticipates accelerated transactional activity and enhanced investor returns as real estate markets improve. Centuria’s focus remains on driving earnings growth for securityholders, particularly with deposit rates falling and the relative attractiveness of property funds increasing. The Group realised $194 million in cash from asset sales, which was reinvested into ResetData, Centuria Bass, and Centuria Healthcare. The Group is scaling the Centuria Bass and ResetData divisions, expecting higher EBIT contributions.

Operating net profit after tax increased to $100.8 million, contributing to the strong OEPS performance. Total operating revenues reached $355 million, supported by stable property funds management revenue. Property and development finance also saw significant growth, reflecting the expansion of assets under management in that sector. At the end of the fiscal year, Centuria held $347 million in cash and undrawn debt, with balance sheet operating gearing remaining stable.

Centuria is targeting over $1 billion in real estate acquisitions for FY26. The company’s real estate AUM stood at $19.7 billion, including both listed and unlisted assets. Furthermore, ResetData, Centuria’s AI division, launched Australia’s first public sovereign AI Factory and AI Marketplace, with revenue generation anticipated to begin in Q2 FY26. Joint CEO Jason Huljich said Centuria anticipates the AI-focus to unlock new ongoing earnings streams as corporate Australia implements AI.