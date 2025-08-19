Dart Mining NL Announces Options Prospectus

Dart Mining NL (ASX:DTM), a company focused on the exploration and development of minerals in Eastern Victoria, has announced the issue of an options prospectus. The prospectus details offers for new options to placement participants, brokers, and eligible shareholders. Dart Mining’s projects target strategic and precious metals including lithium, gold, and copper.

The offers include 841,176,470 new options for placement participants, issued at a rate of one option for every two shares subscribed. Additionally, 841,176,471 options will be issued to the lead manager and a company that supported the placement. A bonus offer will also provide one option for every eight shares held by eligible shareholders registered by the record date. The options offered are considered speculative, and prospective investors are advised to read the entire prospectus and consult their professional advisors before making any investment decisions.

The company reserves the right to extend the closing date for the offer, subject to the Corporations Act and Listing Rules. The options are exercisable at $0.0034 each and will expire on 31 October 2028. No funds will be raised from the issue of options, but should all options be exercised, Dart Mining could receive approximately $6.23 million.

The prospectus specifies the proposed timetable for the offers, including the opening date on 19 August 2025, an ex-date of 22 August 2025 and a record date for the bonus offer on 25 August 2025. The closing date for the placement offer and the lead manager and advisor offers is 29 August 2025. Subject to meeting ASX quotation requirements, the company proposes to seek quotation of these Options on ASX.