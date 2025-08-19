Dart Mining Launches Bonus Options Offer Alongside Prospectus Lodgement

Dart Mining NL (ASX:DTM), a company focused on developing regional presence in Queensland through advanced stage intrusion related and epithermal gold projects, has lodged a prospectus with ASIC for a bonus options offer. This offer includes one new option for every eight shares held by eligible shareholders as of the record date, Monday, 25 August 2025. In December 2024, Dart Mining completed the acquisition of the Triumph Gold Project, marking its entry into an advanced intrusion related gold system project in Queensland.

The prospectus also covers offers of up to 841,176,470 new options to participants in the August 2025 placement, and up to 841,176,471 new options to brokers and advisors involved in the placement. Each new option is exercisable at $0.0034 per option and will expire on 31 October 2028. The company confirms that no funds will be raised from the issue of these new options. Dart Mining intends to have the new options tradeable on the ASX, pending the fulfilment of all quotation conditions.

The bonus offer does not require shareholder approval. However, the placement offer and broker offer are subject to shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting indicatively scheduled for 8 October 2025. Eligible shareholders, defined as those with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand on the record date, do not need to take any action to participate in the bonus offer. Further details for eligible shareholders are available in the prospectus.

The indicative timetable includes the opening of offers on 19 August 2025, an ex-date of 22 August 2025, and the issue of placement shares (Tranche 1) on 26 August 2025. The placement offer and lead manager/advisor offer will close on 29 August 2025, with the issue of options under the bonus offer and lodgement of Appendix 2A on 1 September 2025. The issue of options for the placement and lead manager/advisor offers is slated for 9 October 2025.